Solapur school teacher wins $1 million global prize
Friday, 4 December 2020 () Ranjitsinh Disale, a zilla parishad primary school teacher from Pairtewadi village in Solapur, on Thursday became the first Indian to bag the Global Teacher Prize worth $1 million for his plans to support teacher innovation and create a peace army of students from the world over. Disale (32) said he will share half the prize money with his fellow finalists, reports Vinamrata Borwankar.
