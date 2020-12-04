Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Solapur school teacher wins $1 million global prize

IndiaTimes Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Ranjitsinh Disale, a zilla parishad primary school teacher from Pairtewadi village in Solapur, on Thursday became the first Indian to bag the Global Teacher Prize worth $1 million for his plans to support teacher innovation and create a peace army of students from the world over. Disale (32) said he will share half the prize money with his fellow finalists, reports Vinamrata Borwankar.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Chinese teacher suspended after forcing students to smash their phones in class

Chinese teacher suspended after forcing students to smash their phones in class 00:38

 A middle school teacher forced her students to smash their phones in a classroom in southwestern China.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Indian village teacher wins Global Teacher Prize [Video]

Indian village teacher wins Global Teacher Prize

Ranjitsinh Disale from rural India won the Global Teacher Prize worth $1 million, but vowed to share the winnings with the other finalists.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published
TikTok praises teacher's way of grading tests [Video]

TikTok praises teacher's way of grading tests

A math teacher has earned an overwhelming amount of praise on TikTok after he shared how he grades tests.On Nov. 30, user @jjgrubb posted a clip of himself slapping stickers of memes on several graded..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:58Published
Injured owl rescued by middle school teacher [Video]

Injured owl rescued by middle school teacher

Cecelia Snyder Middle School is home to the Owls. But special education teacher Elisa Cohen never thought she’d see a real one on school property.“I was sitting in my classroom. All I could hear..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Indian school teacher wins $1 million Global Teacher Prize for promoting girls’ education, says will share half with fellow finalists

 A primary school teacher from India was on Thursday named the winner of the $1 million annual Global Teacher Prize 2020 in recognition...
Upworthy

Maharashtra village academic wins Global Teacher Prize worth Rs 7.4 crore

 In a significant achievement, a Maharashtra government school academician from Solapur has bagged the Varkey Foundation's top Global Teacher Prize-2020 worth $1...
Mid-Day

‘World’s most exceptional teacher’ from Solapur ZP school shares half of S1 million prize money with other teachers
Indian Express