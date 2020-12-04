India's 10 best performing police stations named, Manipur's Nongpok Sekmai tops list
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Nongpok Sekmai in Manipur's Thoubal district has been selected as the best performing police station in the country, followed by AWPS-Suramangalam in Tamil Nadu's Salem city and Kharsang in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, the Union Home Ministry announced on Thursday.
Among the top 10 best performing police stations...
Nongpok Sekmai in Manipur's Thoubal district has been selected as the best performing police station in the country, followed by AWPS-Suramangalam in Tamil Nadu's Salem city and Kharsang in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, the Union Home Ministry announced on Thursday.
Among the top 10 best performing police stations...
|
|
|
You Might Like