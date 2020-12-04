Global  
 

India's 10 best performing police stations named, Manipur's Nongpok Sekmai tops list

Mid-Day Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Nongpok Sekmai in Manipur's Thoubal district has been selected as the best performing police station in the country, followed by AWPS-Suramangalam in Tamil Nadu's Salem city and Kharsang in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, the Union Home Ministry announced on Thursday.

Among the top 10 best performing police stations...
