By when will every Indian get free Covid vaccine, Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi

Farmers’ protest against the centre’s farm bills have now entered the 7th day. The protest at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border led to the closure of a key route connecting the national capital with the state. Two more border points connecting the national capital with Gurgaon and Jhajjar-Bahadurgarh were also closed as precautionary measures. Farmers maintained that would continue their protests for as long as it takes. Talks between three Union ministers and farmer groups ended in a stalemate on Tuesday evening after they rejected the government's suggestion of a new committee to look into the issues. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Modi government over the protests by farmers against the new laws. ‘They said farmers' income will double. What they did- increased their friends income four times while farmers' income will be halved. Government of lie, loot and of suit boot,’ Rahul Gandhi tweeted. Watch the full video for all the details.

