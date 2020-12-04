Global  
 

By when will every Indian get free Covid vaccine, Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi

IndiaTimes Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
His remark came ahead of the all-party meeting convened by the government to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country, the vaccine challenges and the way forward. "In today's all-party meeting, we hope the PM clarifies by when will every Indian get free Covid vaccine," he said on Twitter.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid vaccine: 'Never said all Indians to be vaccinated,' says Union govt

Covid vaccine: 'Never said all Indians to be vaccinated,' says Union govt 02:36

 The Union government claimed that it never spoke of vaccinating the entire Indian population. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan made the comment while addressing a press briefing on the Covid-19 pandemic. Indian Council of Medical Research Director-General Balram Bhargava elaborated on the...

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

Farmers’ protest: Rahul slams Centre, traffic snarls in border areas l Updates [Video]

Farmers’ protest: Rahul slams Centre, traffic snarls in border areas l Updates

Farmers’ protest against the centre’s farm bills have now entered the 7th day. The protest at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border led to the closure of a key route connecting the national capital with the state. Two more border points connecting the national capital with Gurgaon and Jhajjar-Bahadurgarh were also closed as precautionary measures. Farmers maintained that would continue their protests for as long as it takes. Talks between three Union ministers and farmer groups ended in a stalemate on Tuesday evening after they rejected the government's suggestion of a new committee to look into the issues. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Modi government over the protests by farmers against the new laws. ‘They said farmers' income will double. What they did- increased their friends income four times while farmers' income will be halved. Government of lie, loot and of suit boot,’ Rahul Gandhi tweeted. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:40Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid-19 caseload in India rises to 95.71 lakh

 The total coronavirus cases mounted to 95,71,559 with 36,595 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,39,188 with 540 new..
IndiaTimes

CBS Evening News, December 3, 2020

 U.S. reports record-high COVID deaths, cases and hospitalizations; Rookie teacher continues remote class after home catches fire
CBS News

Biden says he will join former presidents in publicly getting COVID vaccine

 President-elect Joe Biden said he'd "be happy" to join former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton in getting the vaccine.
USATODAY.com

'Massive relief' over likely source of NSW hotel worker's COVID-19 infection

 NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says he's relieved a Sydney hotel quarantine worker infected with COVID-19 appears to have contracted the virus on the job.
SBS

