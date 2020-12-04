By when will every Indian get free Covid vaccine, Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi
His remark came ahead of the all-party meeting convened by the government to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country, the vaccine challenges and the way forward. "In today's all-party meeting, we hope the PM clarifies by when will every Indian get free Covid vaccine," he said on Twitter.
