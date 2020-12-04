Global  
 

Joe Biden to urge Americans to wear masks for 1st 100 days after taking office

Mid-Day Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
US President-elect Joe Biden has said that he will urge Americans to wear masks for his first 100 days after taking office next month in an effort to stem the spread of the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

"In the first day I'm inaugurated I'm going to ask the public for 100 days to mask," Xinhua news agency quoted Biden as saying in...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Biden Plans To Ask Americans To Wear Masks For A While Once He Assumes Office

Biden Plans To Ask Americans To Wear Masks For A While Once He Assumes Office 02:12

 Should Donald Trump be at the presidential inauguration in January? On Thursday night, President-elect Joe Biden offered his opinion, and he also revealed what he plans to ask Americans to do on his first day on the job. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

