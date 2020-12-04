Joe Biden to urge Americans to wear masks for 1st 100 days after taking office
Friday, 4 December 2020 () US President-elect Joe Biden has said that he will urge Americans to wear masks for his first 100 days after taking office next month in an effort to stem the spread of the raging Covid-19 pandemic.
"In the first day I'm inaugurated I'm going to ask the public for 100 days to mask," Xinhua news agency quoted Biden as saying in...
