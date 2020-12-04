‘Tenet’ actor Elizabeth Debicki insists the film deserves nothing less than a theatrical release
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
In an exclusive interview, Elizabeth Debicki recalls how shooting ‘Tenet’ demanded both emotional and physical investments for her central role, while also explaining why Christopher Nolan is a masterful storyteller
In an exclusive interview, Elizabeth Debicki recalls how shooting ‘Tenet’ demanded both emotional and physical investments for her central role, while also explaining why Christopher Nolan is a masterful storyteller
|
|
You Might Like