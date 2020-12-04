Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trudeau's remarks on farmers' protest: India summons Canadian envoy, says action can impact ties

DNA Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
India on Tuesday dismissed the remarks made by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on farmers' protest, calling it "ill-informed" and "unwarranted".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Trudeau reacts after India summons Canada envoy over 'farmer' remarks | Oneindia News

Trudeau reacts after India summons Canada envoy over 'farmer' remarks | Oneindia News 01:14

 India on Friday summoned the Canadian High Commissioner to the Ministry of External Affairs to protest against the remarks made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "Such actions, if continued, would have a seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada," the MEA said. Trudeau was the first...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Justin Trudeau Justin Trudeau 23rd Prime Minister of Canada

Farm stir: Canada PM Trudeau reiterates stand on peaceful protests a day after India summons envoy

 The Canadian PM commented that he "will always stand up for the right of peaceful protests".
DNA

EAM Jaishankar to skip Canada-led COVID meet after Trudeau's remarks on farmers' protest

 The meeting takes place next week, and ahead of that, Canada was told that India will not attend the meet.
DNA

Canada opposes MSP, has scarce interest in well-being of Indian farmers: BJP

 Reacting strongly, India on Friday summoned Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel and told him that the comments made by Trudeau and others in his cabinet on..
IndiaTimes

Related videos from verified sources

India farmers continue to block key roads to New Delhi [Video]

India farmers continue to block key roads to New Delhi

For 12 days, thousands of farmers have been blocking roads to the capital region in protest, saying new agriculture laws will lead to corporate exploitation and put an end to minimum prices for their..

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:34Published
Canada: #TorontoWillBeKhalistan trends on twitter, Watch the video to know why|Oneindia News [Video]

Canada: #TorontoWillBeKhalistan trends on twitter, Watch the video to know why|Oneindia News

As the Farmer Protests rages on in India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's remarks in support of the Indian Farmers and their right to protest has not gone down well with the Indian Government..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:23Published
Watch: Akhilesh Yadav, SP workers detained in UP during anti-farm law protests [Video]

Watch: Akhilesh Yadav, SP workers detained in UP during anti-farm law protests

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was detained by police in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. Akhilesh was detained after he sat on a dharna in Lucknow to protest against the Centre’s farm laws. Yadav..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Trudeau's remarks on farmers' protest: India summons Canadian envoy, says action can impact ties

 India on Tuesday dismissed the remarks made by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on farmers' protest, calling it "ill-informed" and "unwarranted".
DNA Also reported by •WorldNewsCTV NewsIndiaTimesHinduUpworthy

EAM S Jaishankar to skip Canada-led COVID meet after Justin Trudeau's remarks on farmers' protest

 Canadian PM had recently made remarks on the ongoing farmers' protests in India, irking New Delhi. 
Zee News Also reported by •DNACBC.caCTV NewsIndiaTimesUpworthy