BJP failed to judge MVA's strength: Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra Poll Results

Mid-Day Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
With the BJP facing setbacks in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, its leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said his party failed to gauge the combined strength of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies. He said the party will analyse the poll results and prepare for the next election in a better way.

In a setback to the...
