BJP failed to judge MVA's strength: Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra Poll Results
Friday, 4 December 2020 () With the BJP facing setbacks in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, its leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said his party failed to gauge the combined strength of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies. He said the party will analyse the poll results and prepare for the next election in a better way.
Speaking to media in Mumbai on December 03, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis spoke on winter session of state assembly. Fadnavis said, "State government has called only a two-day Assembly session on December 14-15. We had demanded it should go on for 2 weeks....
After losing power last year, a big setback for the BJP in polls in Maharashtra. The BJP could only win 1 of the seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council where polling was held earlier this week...