|
|
Jug Jugg Jeeyo shoot halted after Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta test positive for COVID-19
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh and Prajakta Koli in key roles, is directed by Good Newwz helmer Raj Mehta.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
|
Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, director Raj Mehta test COVID-19 positive in Jug Jugg Jeeyo unit
Actors Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor, and director Raj Mehta, have tested Covid-19 positive. The stars as well as the filmmaker are part of the unit of the film...
Mid-Day
|
Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor test COVID-19 positive on 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' sets
Reportedly, the shooting of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' came to a halt after Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and the director Raj Mehta tested COVID-19 positive
DNA
|
After Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor testing COVID positive, Jug Jugg Jeeyo shoot stalled for three weeks
The shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo screeched to a halt on Friday after lead actor Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta tested COVID-19 positive. The entire...
Mid-Day
|