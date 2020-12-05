Left parties extend support to protesting farmers' call for 'Bharat Bandh' on Dec 8
"The Left parties extend their solidarity with and support to the ongoing massive agitation by Kisan organisations from all over the country against the new Agri laws. The Left parties extend their support to the call given by them for a Bharat Bandh on December 8," the statement said. "The Left parties condemn the RSS/BJP's malicious campaign, on preposterous charges, against the struggle of our annadatas to safeguard Indian agriculture and the country's food security," it said.
