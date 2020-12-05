Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Left parties extend support to protesting farmers' call for 'Bharat Bandh' on Dec 8

IndiaTimes Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
"The Left parties extend their solidarity with and support to the ongoing massive agitation by Kisan organisations from all over the country against the new Agri laws. The Left parties extend their support to the call given by them for a Bharat Bandh on December 8," the statement said. "The Left parties condemn the RSS/BJP's malicious campaign, on preposterous charges, against the struggle of our annadatas to safeguard Indian agriculture and the country's food security," it said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Farmers call for Bharat Bandh on December 8th, next round of talks tomorrow|Oneindia News

Farmers call for Bharat Bandh on December 8th, next round of talks tomorrow|Oneindia News 02:28

 The farmers protesting against the three newly-enacted farm laws have hardened their stance, announcing a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8. A petition seeking immediate removal or dispersal of the mass gathering of farmers at Delhi borders has been submitted to the Supreme Court on Friday as the...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Farmer Farmer Person that works in agriculture

Farmer protests: Fifth round of talks today, farmers threaten to intensify agitation if talks fail

 Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadoni threatened to intensify agitation if Centre didn't accept their demands to repeal the laws in next round of talks.
DNA
Farmer protest: Will govt make MSP law? FM Nirmala answers #HTLS2020 [Video]

Farmer protest: Will govt make MSP law? FM Nirmala answers #HTLS2020

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commented on the protests by farmers against 3 recent agricultural reforms. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the minister said that the government had done adequate homework before formulating the 3 laws, and she was glad that the agriculture minister was in talks with the protesting farmers to address their concerns. On the farmers' demand that the minimum support price policy be written into law, Sitharaman said that she wouldn't like to comment since discussions were continuing. She added that the Narendra Modi administration has taken MSP procurement much more 'seriously' than previous dispensations. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:16Published
Watch: Farmers decline food offered by govt at meeting, take their own lunch [Video]

Watch: Farmers decline food offered by govt at meeting, take their own lunch

Farmer leaders, who participated in a meeting with Union ministers on December 3, declined food offered by the government. They were seen distributing and eating food they had taken with themselves on paper plates. The fourth round of talks was held at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan, as protesting farmers camp at the national capital's borders. They want 3 recent agri-reform laws scrapped, along with legally guaranteed minimum support price. Union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar and Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal led the talks with the farmers. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:00Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

We want 'natural death' of TMC, don't want President's Rule in West Bengal: BJP leader

 "We don't want Article 356 (President's Rule) in West Bengal. It is Mamata Banerjee and her party who are inviting Article 356. We want the natural death of the..
IndiaTimes
Bandh called by pro-Kannada groups impacts metro, bus services in Bengaluru [Video]

Bandh called by pro-Kannada groups impacts metro, bus services in Bengaluru

Pro-Kannada organisations have called for a 'bandh' on December 05 against Karnataka govt's decision to form Maratha Development Authority (MDA). The protest came after BJP-ruled Karnataka approved the establishment of the MDA. Metro stations and bus stands were seen wearing a deserted look in Bengaluru. Earlier, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has appealed to pro-Kannada organisations not to go for bandh against the formation of MDA.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

Maharashtra MLC polls: 'Overconfident' BJP losing ground, says Shiv Sena

 The Shiv Sena on Saturday said the results of the elections to five Maharashtra Legislative Council seats showed that the "overconfident" BJP was losing ground..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Delhi Chalo': UP farmers arrive at Delhi-Ghaziabad border in support of Punjab farmers [Video]

'Delhi Chalo': UP farmers arrive at Delhi-Ghaziabad border in support of Punjab farmers

Amid farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, farmers of Uttar Pradesh on November 28, arrived at Delhi-Ghaziabad border to support the farmers from Punjab are protesting over Centre's three farm laws. "We want..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published
Left parties revival in Bihar? | Why can Left gain in Bihar? | Oneindia News [Video]

Left parties revival in Bihar? | Why can Left gain in Bihar? | Oneindia News

The Left parties appear to have had a resurgence in Bihar after faring poorly in the 2015 elections. Of the 29 constituencies handed to the Left parties in the state elections this year, the CPI (M-L)..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:18Published
Woman with third-degree burns believes her dog saved her life by 'sniffing out' sepsis [Video]

Woman with third-degree burns believes her dog saved her life by 'sniffing out' sepsis

A woman believes her dog saved her life by 'sniffing out' sepsis after she developed the life-threatening condition from third-degree burns due to a bad reaction to hair dye.Levi Carter, 22, booked..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published