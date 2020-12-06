Global  
 

Akbar did not have a sterling reputation, Ramani tells court

Mid-Day Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Journalist Priya Ramani on Saturday told a Delhi court hearing a criminal defamation complaint filed by former Union minister MJ Akbar against her that he did not have a ‘sterling reputation’ as claimed by him. Ramani, who had accused Akbar of sexual conduct from 20 years ago, stated this through senior advocate Rebecca John...
