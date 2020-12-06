Akbar did not have a sterling reputation, Ramani tells court
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Journalist Priya Ramani on Saturday told a Delhi court hearing a criminal defamation complaint filed by former Union minister MJ Akbar against her that he did not have a ‘sterling reputation’ as claimed by him. Ramani, who had accused Akbar of sexual conduct from 20 years ago, stated this through senior advocate Rebecca John...
Journalist Priya Ramani on Saturday told a Delhi court hearing a criminal defamation complaint filed by former Union minister MJ Akbar against her that he did not have a ‘sterling reputation’ as claimed by him. Ramani, who had accused Akbar of sexual conduct from 20 years ago, stated this through senior advocate Rebecca John...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources