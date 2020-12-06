Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Farmers' Protest enters Day 11: Talks deadlocked, call for Bharat Bandh on Dec 8 remains

DNA Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Farmer leaders communicated that they will hold 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 as their demands haven't been met.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 5th round of talks today as farmers' protest enters day 10

5th round of talks today as farmers' protest enters day 10 01:53

 'Delhi Chalo' protest entered 10th day on December 05. Fifth round of talks between the central government and farmers are scheduled to be held today. Farmer leaders have also called for nationwide 'bandh' on December 08. Thousands of farmers have camped in and around Delhi, beating cold, to protest...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Farmer Farmer Person that works in agriculture

Farmer protest: Parliament gherao threat amid talks; PM Modi meets ministers [Video]

Farmer protest: Parliament gherao threat amid talks; PM Modi meets ministers

On the day that the Union government held the fifth round of talks with farmer leaders, the protestors threatened to intensify the stir, including a gherao of the Parliament, if the outcome wasn't 'positive'. Like the earlier rounds, farmer representatives and the Union agriculture and commerce ministers met at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Further discussions will be held on December 9. The farmers want 3 recent agri-reform laws revoked, and a new law guaranteeing minimum support price formulated. The government has claimed that the laws are in farmers' favour and they are being misled by the Opposition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the agriculture minister Narendra Tomar, Home minister Amit Shah, and Defence minister Rajnath Singh, ahead of the farmer discussions. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:11Published
Farmer protest: Diljit Dosanjh visits Delhi border after Kangana Ranaut fight [Video]

Farmer protest: Diljit Dosanjh visits Delhi border after Kangana Ranaut fight

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh visited the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana to meet protesting farmers. He met the demonstrators and also delivered a speech. He lauded the farmers for 'creating history' which would be recounted to future generations. He also asked the Union government to accept the protestors' demands as the entire nation was standing with them. Dosanjh's visit came days after he engaged in a Twitter spat with actor Kangana Ranaut over the same issue. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:02Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

BS Hooda urges Centre to resolve farmers' issues soon [Video]

BS Hooda urges Centre to resolve farmers' issues soon

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress Bhupinder S Hooda reacted on fifth round of meeting between farmer leaders and Centre. He said that Centre should take some immediate action to fulfill..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published
Government has no intention to affect AMPC: Agriculture Minister Tomar [Video]

Government has no intention to affect AMPC: Agriculture Minister Tomar

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar after hours long fifth round of meeting with farmers' leaders said that MSP will continue as earlier and government has no..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published
Centre requests farmer unions to send elderly, children back home [Video]

Centre requests farmer unions to send elderly, children back home

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar after fifth round of meeting with farmers' leaders requested protestors in wake of winter season and COVID-19 scare, to send..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published