Farmers' Protest enters Day 11: Talks deadlocked, call for Bharat Bandh on Dec 8 remains

'Delhi Chalo' protest entered 10th day on December 05. Fifth round of talks between the central government and farmers are scheduled to be held today. Farmer leaders have also called for nationwide 'bandh' on December 08. Thousands of farmers have camped in and around Delhi, beating cold, to protest...
On the day that the Union government held the fifth round of talks with farmer leaders, the protestors threatened to intensify the stir, including a gherao of the Parliament, if the outcome wasn't 'positive'. Like the earlier rounds, farmer representatives and the Union agriculture and commerce ministers met at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Further discussions will be held on December 9. The farmers want 3 recent agri-reform laws revoked, and a new law guaranteeing minimum support price formulated. The government has claimed that the laws are in farmers' favour and they are being misled by the Opposition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the agriculture minister Narendra Tomar, Home minister Amit Shah, and Defence minister Rajnath Singh, ahead of the farmer discussions. Watch the full video for more.
Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh visited the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana to meet protesting farmers. He met the demonstrators and also delivered a speech. He lauded the farmers for 'creating history' which would be recounted to future generations. He also asked the Union government to accept the protestors' demands as the entire nation was standing with them. Dosanjh's visit came days after he engaged in a Twitter spat with actor Kangana Ranaut over the same issue. Watch the full video for more.
