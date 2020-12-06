Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: PM Modi, Shah, other leaders pay tribute to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary

DNA Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi and other political leaders paid tribute to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Mumbaikars pay tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Mumbaikars pay tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar 01:22

 Locals gathered at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar to pay tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary on December 06. Dr Ambedkar's death anniversary is referred to as Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Under the guidance of Dr BR Ambedkar, Constitution of India was formed. Earlier, BMC officials...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amit Shah Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)

'MLAs ashamed of Amit Shah...': Rajasthan CM repeats conspiracy charge [Video]

'MLAs ashamed of Amit Shah...': Rajasthan CM repeats conspiracy charge

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot levelled serious charges at union ministers. Gehlot repeated his charge that BJP tried to make his government fall. Gehlot said that Congress MLAs felt 'ashamed' after meeting Amit Shah. Tension gripped the Congress government in Rajasthan earlier this year. Then-deputy CM Sachin Pilot had rebelled against Ashok Gehlot. Pilot & his group of around 18 MLAs had shifted to a resort in NCR. Gehlot's camp had alleged that BJP was trying to engineer defections. Pilot dropped his rebellion after Congress’ central leadership intervened. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:43Published

BJP trying to topple Rajasthan government again: Ashok Gehlot

 Gehlot claimed that Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with BJP MP Syed Zafar Islam, recently met some Congress MLAs over tea and tried to convince them..
IndiaTimes
Farmer protest: Parliament gherao threat amid talks; PM Modi meets ministers [Video]

Farmer protest: Parliament gherao threat amid talks; PM Modi meets ministers

On the day that the Union government held the fifth round of talks with farmer leaders, the protestors threatened to intensify the stir, including a gherao of the Parliament, if the outcome wasn't 'positive'. Like the earlier rounds, farmer representatives and the Union agriculture and commerce ministers met at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Further discussions will be held on December 9. The farmers want 3 recent agri-reform laws revoked, and a new law guaranteeing minimum support price formulated. The government has claimed that the laws are in farmers' favour and they are being misled by the Opposition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the agriculture minister Narendra Tomar, Home minister Amit Shah, and Defence minister Rajnath Singh, ahead of the farmer discussions. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:11Published

B. R. Ambedkar B. R. Ambedkar India's first Minister of Law and Justice

What is Mahaparinirvan Diwas and why is it celebrated? History and significance

 Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar passed away on December 6, 1956, and the day is regarded as Mahaparinirvan Diwas to pay tribute to him.
DNA

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

Do not test the patience of farmers: Congress to PM

 The Congress on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to test the patience of farmers and said he should immediately repeal the black farm laws after..
IndiaTimes

Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre over MSP, APMC, urges people to support farmers

 Farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement..
IndiaTimes

By when will every Indian get free Covid vaccine, Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi

 His remark came ahead of the all-party meeting convened by the government to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country, the vaccine challenges and the way..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to late J. Jayalalitha on her death anniversary [Video]

Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to late J. Jayalalitha on her death anniversary

On Tamil politician J.Jayalalithaa's death anniversary,actress Kangana paid her a tribute on social media. #KanganaRanaut #Thalaivi

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:55Published
'Mamata scared; turning Bengal into Bangladesh': BJP attacks TMC | WB election [Video]

'Mamata scared; turning Bengal into Bangladesh': BJP attacks TMC | WB election

Dilip Ghosh, president of BJP's West Bengal unit, trained his guns on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the poll campaign picks up pace. Ghosh said Banerjee gets terrified whenever senior BJP leaders..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:53Published
Dilip Ghosh slams Mamata, says she gets scared when BJP leaders come from Delhi in WB [Video]

Dilip Ghosh slams Mamata, says she gets scared when BJP leaders come from Delhi in WB

West Bengal's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh on November 27 slammed state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by saying that she gets scared when BJP leaders come from Delhi in WB. He said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: PM Modi, Shah, other leaders pay tribute to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary

 PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi and other political leaders paid tribute to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary.
DNA

'Time to talk about farmers', Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Centre over the ongoing farmers protests. Taking a dig at the Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme,...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News

Congress says PM Modi should talk to protesting farmers

 Rahul Gandhi said ‘today a soldier is standing against the farmer due to PM Modi’s arrogance’
Hindu