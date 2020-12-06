Picture of tiger stuck with wire snare surfaces, red alert in Rajasthan reserves Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

After a camera trap picture with a wire snare around the neck of tiger T-108 in Ranthambore National Park (RNP) surfaced on Friday, the forest department on Saturday issued a red alert in all tiger reserves, sanctuaries and parks in Rajasthan. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

