Picture of tiger stuck with wire snare surfaces, red alert in Rajasthan reserves
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
After a camera trap picture with a wire snare around the neck of tiger T-108 in Ranthambore National Park (RNP) surfaced on Friday, the forest department on Saturday issued a red alert in all tiger reserves, sanctuaries and parks in Rajasthan.
After a camera trap picture with a wire snare around the neck of tiger T-108 in Ranthambore National Park (RNP) surfaced on Friday, the forest department on Saturday issued a red alert in all tiger reserves, sanctuaries and parks in Rajasthan.
|
|
You Might Like