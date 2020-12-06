Global  
 

Pfizer becomes first pharma company in India to seek emergency use nod for its Covid-19 vaccine

IndiaTimes Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Pfizer India has become the first pharmaceutical firm to approach the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking an emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine in the country. It is to be noted that Pfizer India's parent company Pfizer has already got emergency-use clearance in the United Kingdom and Bahrain.
