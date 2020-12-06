Pfizer becomes first pharma company in India to seek emergency use nod for its Covid-19 vaccine
Pfizer India has become the first pharmaceutical firm to approach the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking an emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine in the country. It is to be noted that Pfizer India's parent company Pfizer has already got emergency-use clearance in the United Kingdom and Bahrain.
COVID-19: Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for its vaccine in IndiaIn its application to DCGI, the company has requested approval for the import and distribution of vaccines in India.
Pfizer seeks emergency use nod in India
Covid-19 caseload in India rises to 96.44 lakhThe Covid-19 active caseload plunged to almost 4 lakh after 138 days. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 96,44,222 with 36,011 new infections being reported..
Covid-19 could push number of people living in extreme poverty to over 1 billion by 2030: UNAn additional 207 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty by 2030 due to the severe long-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the total..
DCGI finds no link between Covid vaccine shot and 'adverse' reaction in Chennai volunteer during trial: Sources
