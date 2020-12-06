Global  
 

New Parliament building: First look, dates, total cost and other details you need to know

Zee News Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the new Parliament building on December 10. 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Foundation stone laying ceremony of new Parliament building to be held on Dec 10

Foundation stone laying ceremony of new Parliament building to be held on Dec 10 02:32

 On December 05, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed that the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building will be held on 10th December at 1 pm by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, "It has been decided that the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building...

