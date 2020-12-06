Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congress backs farmers' call for 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8

DNA Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
While the farmers are adamant on their demand for a repeal of the 3 farms laws, the government is agreeable to make suitable amendments to the same.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Farmers call for Bharat Bandh on December 8th, next round of talks tomorrow|Oneindia News

Farmers call for Bharat Bandh on December 8th, next round of talks tomorrow|Oneindia News 02:28

 The farmers protesting against the three newly-enacted farm laws have hardened their stance, announcing a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8. A petition seeking immediate removal or dispersal of the mass gathering of farmers at Delhi borders has been submitted to the Supreme Court on Friday as the...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

'It's false allegation': Badruddin Ajmal on FIR against him in connection with foreign funding [Video]

'It's false allegation': Badruddin Ajmal on FIR against him in connection with foreign funding

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on December 05 denounced all allegations levied on him in connection with foreign funding and utilising them in a suspicious manner and accused Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for defaming AIUDF and Ajmal Foundation. "It's a false allegation. It's an international conspiracy to defame AIUDF and Ajmal Foundation. It's being done by Himanta Biswa Sarma. He began his tactics as soon as we joined hands with Congress for BTAD (Bodoland Territorial Area Districts) elections," said Ajmal after FIR filed against him.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:15Published

America's theaters are in trouble. Here's what artists and lawmakers are doing

 Thousands of independent music clubs and theaters across the country are at risk of closing their doors if Congress does not provide music venues with urgently..
CBS News

U.S. Bill Targeting International Sports Doping Becomes Law

 U.S. President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill giving U.S. authorities the power to prosecute individuals responsible for doping at international..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Farmer Protest: No breakthrough after 5 rounds of talks; next meet on Dec 9 [Video]

Farmer Protest: No breakthrough after 5 rounds of talks; next meet on Dec 9

Talks between the government and protesting farmers remained inconclusive on Dec 5 after five rounds of discussions as union leaders stuck to their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws. Another..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:51Published
BS Hooda urges Centre to resolve farmers' issues soon [Video]

BS Hooda urges Centre to resolve farmers' issues soon

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress Bhupinder S Hooda reacted on fifth round of meeting between farmer leaders and Centre. He said that Centre should take some immediate action to fulfill..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published
Government has no intention to affect AMPC: Agriculture Minister Tomar [Video]

Government has no intention to affect AMPC: Agriculture Minister Tomar

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar after hours long fifth round of meeting with farmers' leaders said that MSP will continue as earlier and government has no..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published