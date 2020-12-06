Global  
 

India to get new Parliament building: First look, cost, size, other key features

DNA Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
The new Parliament building, which will be 17,000 sqm bigger than the previous building, will be earthquake-proof.
 On December 05, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed that the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building will be held on 10th December at 1 pm by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, "It has been decided that the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building...

