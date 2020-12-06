Global  
 

The Kapil Sharma Show: Nawazuddin Siddiqui entertains everyone with his funny side – view pics

Bollywood Life Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Recently, on the immensely loved The Kapil Sharma Show, the extremely talented actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was seen as a guest, and contrary to the roles he plays on screen, host Kapil Sharma, his colleagues and the rest of the audience were made privy to the funny side of the actor, and we must say that he has a great sense of humour
