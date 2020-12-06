Global  
 

Congress, TRS, among parties lending support to farmer unions for 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8

Mid-Day Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
With protesting farmer unions calling for a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 even as several rounds of their talks with the Centre remain inconclusive, the opposition Congress on Sunday said that the party supported the proposed nationwide shutdown to protest against the three central farm laws.

The Congress also said that its...
