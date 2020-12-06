The Kapil Sharma Show: Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh make their first TV appearance together – view pics

Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Today, 6th December's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, will welcome the newlywed couple; one of Bollywood's most popular singers, Neha Kakkar, and her Punjabi singer husband, Rohanpreet Singh. Kapil Sharma, who is known for his witty remarks, will be seen having candid conversations with the couple and the trio will add plenty of fun and melody to the night.