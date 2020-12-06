Congress, AIUDF among 14 opposition parties of Assam pledging support to farmer unions 'Bharat bandh'

'It's false allegation': Badruddin Ajmal on FIR against him in connection with foreign funding



All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on December 05 denounced all allegations levied on him in connection with foreign funding and utilising them in a suspicious manner and accused Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for defaming AIUDF and Ajmal Foundation. "It's a false allegation. It's an international conspiracy to defame AIUDF and Ajmal Foundation. It's being done by Himanta Biswa Sarma. He began his tactics as soon as we joined hands with Congress for BTAD (Bodoland Territorial Area Districts) elections," said Ajmal after FIR filed against him.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:15 Published on January 1, 1970