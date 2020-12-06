Congress, AIUDF among 14 opposition parties of Assam pledging support to farmer unions 'Bharat bandh'
Sunday, 6 December 2020 () Altogether 14 opposition parties, including Congress, AIUDF and the Left, in Assam on Sunday announced their "full support" to the 'Bharat Bandh' called on December 8 by farmer unions demanding repeal of the new farm laws.
Speaking on the on-going farmers' protest against new farm laws, Congress party has decided to support the Bharat Bandh on December 08, informed party's National Spokesperson Pawan Khera in Delhi on December 06. He said, "Congress has decided to support the Bharat Bandh on December 8. We will be...
All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on December 05 denounced all allegations levied on him in connection with foreign funding and utilising them in a suspicious manner and accused Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for defaming AIUDF and Ajmal Foundation. "It's a false allegation. It's an international conspiracy to defame AIUDF and Ajmal Foundation. It's being done by Himanta Biswa Sarma. He began his tactics as soon as we joined hands with Congress for BTAD (Bodoland Territorial Area Districts) elections," said Ajmal after FIR filed against him.
Ahead of Bharat Bandh on December 08, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that the party wholeheartedly support the Bharat Bandh call given by farmers and stands united with farmers and their struggles. He said, "Congress stands united with farmers and their struggles. We'll wholeheartedly support the Bharat Bandh call given by farmers. All our district units instructed already to have dharnas and demonstrations in support of farmers."
Congress workers observed a symbolic fast in support of farmers' who are protesting against new farm laws in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on December 06. The state Congress' working president Hardik Patel was also present. Earlier, the Congress party has announced to support the Bharat Bandh on December 08.
