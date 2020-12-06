Global  
 

Congress, AIUDF among 14 opposition parties of Assam pledging support to farmer unions 'Bharat bandh'

IndiaTimes Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Altogether 14 opposition parties, including Congress, AIUDF and the Left, in Assam on Sunday announced their "full support" to the 'Bharat Bandh' called on December 8 by farmer unions demanding repeal of the new farm laws.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Congress decides to support Bharat Bandh on Dec 8

Congress decides to support Bharat Bandh on Dec 8 01:01

 Speaking on the on-going farmers' protest against new farm laws, Congress party has decided to support the Bharat Bandh on December 08, informed party's National Spokesperson Pawan Khera in Delhi on December 06. He said, "Congress has decided to support the Bharat Bandh on December 8. We will be...

