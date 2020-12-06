Bigg Boss 14: Fans trend 'Bring Back Nikki' and 'Rahul Vaidya Matters' after their shocking eliminations
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Ever since the news of Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya's elimination from Bigg Boss 14 has surfaced, fans have been raising their voice against what they call 'unfair evictions'.
Ever since the news of Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya's elimination from Bigg Boss 14 has surfaced, fans have been raising their voice against what they call 'unfair evictions'.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources