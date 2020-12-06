Global  
 

In RTI response, health ministry says not aware where records related to Covid vaccine expert group are kept

IndiaTimes Sunday, 6 December 2020
The Union Health Ministry has said in response to an RTI application that it does not know where records related to agenda circulated in meetings of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 are held. Venkatesh Nayak of the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative had approached the ministry seeking details of the constitution and working of the expert group.
