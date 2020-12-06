Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bigg Boss 14, Weekend Ka Vaar Finale, Live Updates: Rahul Vaidya eliminated, Salman Khan introduces 5 challengers

Bollywood Life Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
On tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar Finale episode of Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan asks Rahul Vaidya to leave the show as he didn't perform in the last task.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Nikki Tamboli Voted Out

Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Nikki Tamboli Voted Out 04:59

 Bigg Boss 14 nears its finale but there is still a question mark on who will lift the trophy as in a new twist they will have to face 5 new challengers. Contestants shredded their bad memories from the show, Nikki Tamboli broke down after being voted out. See all the highlights of Weekend Ka Vaar...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 14 Day 62 Highlights: Abhinav Shukla Becomes The Second Finalist [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Day 62 Highlights: Abhinav Shukla Becomes The Second Finalist

Eijaz Khan recently became the first finalist of Bigg Boss 14 after revealing his deepest secret and winning the immunity stone. Well last night, the controversial reality show got its second finalist,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:48Published
Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Aly Evicted, Kavita Walks Out [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Aly Evicted, Kavita Walks Out

Bigg Boss 14 had prepared us for a dhamakedaar week when Salman Khan had announced that the finale would be in a week and there would just be four contestants who would be progressing to the finals...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:03Published
Bigg Boss 14 Day 58 Highlights: Eijaz Khan Becomes The First Finalist [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Day 58 Highlights: Eijaz Khan Becomes The First Finalist

Bigg Boss gave housemates a chance to take away Rubina Dilaik’s immunity stone to become the first finalist of the show. But there was a twist! Contestants had to reveal their deepest, darkest..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 08:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 14, Weekend Ka Vaar Finale, Live Updates: Salman Khan interrogates Rahul Vaidya

 Salman Khan interrogates Rahul Vaidya and flat out asks him whether he would want to exit the Bigg Boss 14 house.
Bollywood Life

'Bigg Boss 14' Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan shows Rahul Vaidya exit door in new promo

 Rahul Vaidya comes under Salman Khan's radar during the 'grand finale' of 'Bigg Boss 14'.
DNA

Bigg Boss 14: 'Rahul Vaidya, please leave the house,' Salman Khan shows him the exit doors on finale night

 Rahul Vaidya's stint in Bigg Boss 14 might come to an end since he has disappointed Salman Khan with his lack of interest and enthusiasm towards the show.
Bollywood Life