Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan apologises for his statement on 'humanising' Raavan; says, 'Lord Ram has always been the symbol of heroism'

Bollywood Life Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Saif Ali Khan, who'll be playing an incarnation of demon king Raavan in Director Om Raut's Adipurush (the two had earlier worked together in Raut's blockbuster directorial debut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior), with Prabhas stepping in as Ram, had earlier said that his version of Ram will be more 'humane' and 'justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch Kareena Kapoor's unmissable pregnancy glow as she sips coffee amid hills

Watch Kareena Kapoor's unmissable pregnancy glow as she sips coffee amid hills 01:33

 Actor Kareena Kapoor has been making the most of her time in Himachal Pradesh. Kareena has accompanied husband Saif Ali Khan's team of Bhoot Police to the location. Kareena has been regularly sharing glimpses of her dreamy vacation amid the hills. The Veere Di Wedding actor has now shared a video of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Ram Barat' celebrations in Ayodhya cancelled due to COVID-19 [Video]

'Ram Barat' celebrations in Ayodhya cancelled due to COVID-19

'Ram Barat' celebrations which depict the marriage procession of Lord Ram, and takes place every five years from Karsevakpuram to Janakpuram has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19. Dharam Yatra..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:09Published
Daily Punch - Ibrahim Ali Khan is All Set For His Bollywood Debut [Video]

Daily Punch - Ibrahim Ali Khan is All Set For His Bollywood Debut

Sara Ali Khan's Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is All Set For His Bollywood Debut; Confirms Saif. In other news Rani Mukerji's Mehndi co-star Faraaz Khan breathes his last, Pooja Bhatt mourns his demise. ..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 03:01Published
B-town celebs step out of homes in Mumbai amid COVID-19 [Video]

B-town celebs step out of homes in Mumbai amid COVID-19

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was snapped outside YRF studio in Mumbai's Andheri. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was spotted in Bandra. He was seen in traditional attire. Yami Gautam was snapped post salon..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Saif Ali Khan apologises for 'humane' Ravan statement

 Actor Saif Ali Khan has apologised after getting trolled for his humane Ravan statement. He says Lord Ram has always been the symbol of righteousness and heroism...
Mid-Day