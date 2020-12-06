Ayodhya moves on: No 'shaurya diwas' or ‘black day' on Babri anniversary
The 28th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition was unlike previous years with both Hindus and Muslims refraining from holding any special event to mark the day on Sunday even as there was a heavy security deployment in the town to ensure peace.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India
Ram temple complex in Ayodhya to be eco-friendly, says Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra TrustInnovative and Vastu-compliant designs have been sent by professionals to the trust to develop the temple complex and other facilities
DNA
Ayodhya: Soon, Ramayana-themed cruise on river Saryu; all you need to knowThe fully air-conditioned 80-seater cruise will have large glass windows for experiencing the scenic beauty of Ayodhya's ghats.
DNA
Babri Masjid Mosque in Ayodhya, India, destroyed in 1992
Watch: Ayodhya bathes in glee, lights ahead of 'Deepotsav'
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:37Published
Muslims Adherents of the religion of Islam
UP cops arrest 2 men after parents allege daughter’s conversion, woman denies
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:07Published
Renowned imam calls on Muslims to engage with FranceProminent Islamic scholar Muhammed Abu Zaid urges Muslims in France to cooperate with the government. But he told DW that the authorities should also foster..
WorldNews
DNA Special: Hyderabad civic body election results major boost for BJPAccording to the BJP, Chandrashekhar Rao runs the government from his farmhouse like a king and plays politics of appeasement with the Muslims.
DNA
Hinduism Religion and way of life
Protest outside Amazon office for selling products with Hindu symbols
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:10Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources