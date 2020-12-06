Ayodhya moves on: No 'shaurya diwas' or ‘black day' on Babri anniversary

Protest outside Amazon office for selling products with Hindu symbols



A protest was held in front of Amazon office in central London for selling underwear and doormats with Hindu sacred symbols on its overseas websites. The protest was organised by REACH India (UK chapter), the UK-based Indian diaspora group of volunteers, on December 05 against Amazon for selling products which demean Hindu religious signs. REACH India urged Amazon UK and Amazon senior management to ensure the "blasphemous" products are immediately taken off the UK market. They further demand Amazon to issue an unconditional apology and take action against the erring vendor/seller of Amazon to set a positive precedent to ensure that they do not feature any such anti-Hindu products on Amazon website.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:10 Published on January 1, 1970