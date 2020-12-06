Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ayodhya moves on: No 'shaurya diwas' or ‘black day' on Babri anniversary

IndiaTimes Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
The 28th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition was unlike previous years with both Hindus and Muslims refraining from holding any special event to mark the day on Sunday even as there was a heavy security deployment in the town to ensure peace.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ayodhya Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Ram temple complex in Ayodhya to be eco-friendly, says Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust

 Innovative and Vastu-compliant designs have been sent by professionals to the trust to develop the temple complex and other facilities
DNA

Ayodhya: Soon, Ramayana-themed cruise on river Saryu; all you need to know

 The fully air-conditioned 80-seater cruise will have large glass windows for experiencing the scenic beauty of Ayodhya's ghats.
DNA

Babri Masjid Babri Masjid Mosque in Ayodhya, India, destroyed in 1992

Watch: Ayodhya bathes in glee, lights ahead of 'Deepotsav' [Video]

Watch: Ayodhya bathes in glee, lights ahead of 'Deepotsav'

Preparations for the 'Deepotsav' is underway in Ayodhaya. The city bathed in lights, festivities and glee for the upcoming Diwali celebrations. Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department aims to beat their own record of lighting the maximum numbers of earthen lamps. Over 5 lakh earthen lamps are likely to be lit in this year's Deepotsav. It will be the first since the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute came.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published

Muslims Muslims Adherents of the religion of Islam

UP cops arrest 2 men after parents allege daughter’s conversion, woman denies [Video]

UP cops arrest 2 men after parents allege daughter’s conversion, woman denies

Police arrested a Muslim man and his brother under Uttar Pradesh’s new anti-conversion law when he visited the registrar’s office here to record his marriage to a Hindu woman. Kanth station house officer Ajay Gautam said the two men were arrested Friday on the basis of a complaint by the woman’s parents. The woman said she is an adult and married the man a few months ago of her free will. It was not immediately known whether she also changed her religion. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:07Published

Renowned imam calls on Muslims to engage with France

 Prominent Islamic scholar Muhammed Abu Zaid urges Muslims in France to cooperate with the government. But he told DW that the authorities should also foster..
WorldNews

DNA Special: Hyderabad civic body election results major boost for BJP

 According to the BJP, Chandrashekhar Rao runs the government from his farmhouse like a king and plays politics of appeasement with the Muslims.
DNA

Hinduism Hinduism Religion and way of life

Protest outside Amazon office for selling products with Hindu symbols [Video]

Protest outside Amazon office for selling products with Hindu symbols

A protest was held in front of Amazon office in central London for selling underwear and doormats with Hindu sacred symbols on its overseas websites. The protest was organised by REACH India (UK chapter), the UK-based Indian diaspora group of volunteers, on December 05 against Amazon for selling products which demean Hindu religious signs. REACH India urged Amazon UK and Amazon senior management to ensure the "blasphemous" products are immediately taken off the UK market. They further demand Amazon to issue an unconditional apology and take action against the erring vendor/seller of Amazon to set a positive precedent to ensure that they do not feature any such anti-Hindu products on Amazon website.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:10Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi attends 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on birth anniversary of Sardar Patel [Video]

PM Modi attends 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on birth anniversary of Sardar Patel

On October 31, the nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade at 'Statue..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published
Watch: PM Modi pays floral tributes to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity [Video]

Watch: PM Modi pays floral tributes to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the 182-meter tall Statue of Unity on his 145th birth anniversary. PM Modi, whose two-day Gujarat visit..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Alia Bhatt's 'special' girl gang picture will give you squad goals

 With COVID-19 induced lockdown restrictions being eased, actor Alia Bhatt is chilling with her girlfriends - and their mothers too! The 27-year-old actor on...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Khaleej Times

Save Big On This Sewing Table For That Special Crafter In Your Life

 Crafting is serious business. But if your creative space isn’t organized or laid out properly, it’s anything but. So this holiday, if you’re looking for...
Daily Caller Also reported by •Leicester Mercury

Virat Kohli's Indian cricket team, Yuzvendra Chahal on the cusp of special record ahead of Sydney T20I

 Virat Kohli's Indian cricket team are on the cusp of a historic series win while Yuzvendra Chahal is nearing a special milestone.
DNA