Ayodhya moves on: No 'shaurya diwas' or 'black day' on Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

IndiaTimes Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
The 28th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition was unlike previous years with both Hindus and Muslims refraining from holding any special event to mark the day on Sunday. Until 2018, the VHP used to observe the day as 'Shaurya Diwas' (day of bravery), while the Muslims in the town marked it as 'Black Day'.
