Ayodhya moves on: No 'shaurya diwas' or 'black day' on Babri Masjid demolition anniversary
Sunday, 6 December 2020 () The 28th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition was unlike previous years with both Hindus and Muslims refraining from holding any special event to mark the day on Sunday. Until 2018, the VHP used to observe the day as 'Shaurya Diwas' (day of bravery), while the Muslims in the town marked it as 'Black Day'.
Navy Day celebrations underway at the War Memorial at Rajaji Salai, in Chennai on December 4."Navy Day is celebrated every year this day to commemorate Operation Trident and Operation Python in 1971,..