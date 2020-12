Bajrang Dal heckles inter-faith couple, cops book ‘groom’, kin

Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

A woman, 22, and a Muslim man, 24, who had been living together for the last five months and had come to a court in Moradabad ’s Kant town to get their marriage registered, were heckled and hauled to a nearby police station by Bajrang Dal men who also told her that UP’s new ‘love jihad’ law was brought for “women like her”.