Bajrang Dal heckles inter-faith couple, cops book ‘groom’, kin

IndiaTimes Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
A woman, 22, and a Muslim man, 24, who had been living together for the last five months and had come to a court in Moradabad’s Kant town to get their marriage registered, were heckled and hauled to a nearby police station by Bajrang Dal men who also told her that UP’s new ‘love jihad’ law was brought for “women like her”.
Family files complaint in UP over unlawful religious conversion, daughter denies

Family files complaint in UP over unlawful religious conversion, daughter denies

A case was lodged against two persons in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad under ordinance against unlawful religious conversions. A Bijnor resident filed complaint that her daughter is being married after religious conversion. The woman said, "I'm 22-yr-old and married Rashid 5 months ago as per my wish."

