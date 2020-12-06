Bajrang Dal heckles inter-faith couple, cops book ‘groom’, kin
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
A woman, 22, and a Muslim man, 24, who had been living together for the last five months and had come to a court in Moradabad’s Kant town to get their marriage registered, were heckled and hauled to a nearby police station by Bajrang Dal men who also told her that UP’s new ‘love jihad’ law was brought for “women like her”.
A woman, 22, and a Muslim man, 24, who had been living together for the last five months and had come to a court in Moradabad’s Kant town to get their marriage registered, were heckled and hauled to a nearby police station by Bajrang Dal men who also told her that UP’s new ‘love jihad’ law was brought for “women like her”.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bajrang Dal Hindu nationalist militant organization
Muslims Adherents of the religion of Islam
Google and Apple are banning technology for sharing users’ location dataIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
You may have never heard of the company X-Mode Social, but its code may be in some of the apps on your phone,..
The Verge
Supreme Court: Muslim men can sue in case involving no-fly list and FBI surveillanceOn Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of three Muslim men who say they were placed on the no-fly list after they refused to spy on their friends and..
CBS News
Muslim men on no-fly list have right to sue FBI, says US Supreme CourtThe men say the FBI violated their religious beliefs by pressuring them to spy on other Muslims.
BBC News
Justices rule Muslim men can sue FBI agents over no-fly listWASHINGTON — A unanimous on Thursday that Muslim men who were placed on the government’s no-fly list because they refused to serve as FBI informants can seek..
WorldNews
Undeterred by pandemic, 500 Muslim women without 'mehram' have applied so far to travel for Haj-2021
IndiaTimes
Moradabad City in Uttar Pradesh, India
Family files complaint in UP over unlawful religious conversion, daughter denies
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:53Published
Owners of cinema hall face crisis amid COVID pandemic
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:58Published
Immanuel Kant Prussian philosopher
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources