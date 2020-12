You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Delhi Chalo': Protesting farmers continue to camp at Singhu border



Protesting farmers continued to camp at Delhi-Haryana Border. On December 07, they stayed at Singhu border to protest against the farm laws passed by central government. 'Delhi Chalo' protest has.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25 Published 32 minutes ago Kamal Hassan's MNM joins farmers' protest at Singhu border



Actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam on December 06 joined farmers' protest at Singhu border. A team of Makkal Needhi Maiam party joined the protest and stood in the solidarity with the farmers of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17 Published 10 hours ago Farmer leader appeals everyone to participate in 'Bharat Bandh' on Dec 8



While addressing a press conference at Delhi-Haryana Border, farmer leader Baldev Singh on November 06 appealed everyone to participate in 'Bharat Bandh' on 8th December. He said, "I appeal to all to.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:45 Published 14 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Farmers protest enters 12th day, Kejriwal to visit Singhu border today Undeterred by an ongoing cold wave, farmers continue to camp at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) as their protest against the Central government's farm laws...

IndiaTimes 26 minutes ago