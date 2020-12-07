Global  
 

Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan, Kamya Panjabi, Shefali Bagga are shocked with Rahul Vaidya's exit, asks, 'Why did no one stop him?'

Bollywood Life Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Rahul Vaidya's voluntary exit after grabbing the opportunity to leave the show has shocked his fans and his well-wishers. Social media is flooded with messages for the singer. Kamya Panjabi, Gauahar Khan, Shefali Bagga have also expressed their shock.
