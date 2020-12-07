Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan, Kamya Panjabi, Shefali Bagga are shocked with Rahul Vaidya's exit, asks, 'Why did no one stop him?'
Monday, 7 December 2020 () Rahul Vaidya's voluntary exit after grabbing the opportunity to leave the show has shocked his fans and his well-wishers. Social media is flooded with messages for the singer. Kamya Panjabi, Gauahar Khan, Shefali Bagga have also expressed their shock.
Singer Rahul Vaidya, who was one of the most popular and adored contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house, walked out of the show last night after host Salman Khan offered him a voluntary exit. Finalists Rubina, Eijaz, Abhinav and Jasmin then met the new wild card contestants aka challengers. Here's...