PM Modi pays tribute to armed forces, families on Armed Forces Flag Day

Indian Armed Forces can strike on terrorist havens anywhere, anytime: PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. While addressing the soldiers, PM said that if anyone cast evil eye on India, our Indian Army will retaliate befittingly. "If anyone casts an evil eye on us, our soldiers will retaliate befittingly. This establishes the credibility of Indian Army in the world. Today, country's Army is engaged in military exercises with other big countries. We are engaged in strategic partnerships to fight against terrorism. Indian Armed Forces have shown that they can strike on terrorist havens anywhere, anytime," said PM Modi.

