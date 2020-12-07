PM Modi pays tribute to armed forces, families on Armed Forces Flag Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day and expressed gratitude to the armed forces and their families. "Armed Forces Flag Day is a day to express gratitude to our armed forces and their families. India is proud of their heroic service and selfless sacrifice. Do contribute towards the welfare of our forces. This gesture will help so many of our brave personnel and their families," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
