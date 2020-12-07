Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi pays tribute to armed forces, families on Armed Forces Flag Day

IndiaTimes Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day and expressed gratitude to the armed forces and their families. "Armed Forces Flag Day is a day to express gratitude to our armed forces and their families. India is proud of their heroic service and selfless sacrifice. Do contribute towards the welfare of our forces. This gesture will help so many of our brave personnel and their families," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Countries who fail to protect sovereignty can't even build their own roads: Rajnath Singh

Countries who fail to protect sovereignty can't even build their own roads: Rajnath Singh 01:09

 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slammed Pakistan without naming it. He said that Nations who can't defend its sovereignty, their condition is like India's neighbouring country. "Countries who fail to protect their sovereignty become like our neighbouring nation-who can't build their roads on their...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Farmers' protest: All you need to know about Bharat Bandh on December 8

 The Agriculture Minister said Modi Government is committed to the welfare of farmers and has taken a number of steps and pro farmers reforms.
DNA

Repeal farm laws, don't make it prestige issue: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to PM

 Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal the three agri-marketing related laws without making..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi wants to run country like dictator: Congress

 Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to "run the country like a dictator", senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Sunday claimed that the PM "did..
IndiaTimes

Armed Forces Flag Day Armed Forces Flag Day

Amid China stand-off & Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces [Video]

Amid China stand-off & Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces

As border tension with China stretches on, the Government of India announced its decision to dedicate the month of December to the country's armed forces. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made the announcement while speaking on the Armed Forces Flag Day, which is observed on December 7 every year. Singh said that via Sainik Boards, the Centre, states and Union Territories will observe December as a 'month of pride'. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:24Published

Indian Armed Forces Indian Armed Forces Combined military forces of India

Watch: Soldiers of Indian Armed Forces read Preamble to the Constitution [Video]

Watch: Soldiers of Indian Armed Forces read Preamble to the Constitution

Soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces read the Preamble to the Constitution of India at Siachen Glacier to mark the Constitution Day on Nov 26. The Day is celebrated on November 26 each year to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 1949. It came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of the Indian Republic.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:00Published
Indian Armed Forces can strike on terrorist havens anywhere, anytime: PM Modi [Video]

Indian Armed Forces can strike on terrorist havens anywhere, anytime: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. While addressing the soldiers, PM said that if anyone cast evil eye on India, our Indian Army will retaliate befittingly. "If anyone casts an evil eye on us, our soldiers will retaliate befittingly. This establishes the credibility of Indian Army in the world. Today, country's Army is engaged in military exercises with other big countries. We are engaged in strategic partnerships to fight against terrorism. Indian Armed Forces have shown that they can strike on terrorist havens anywhere, anytime," said PM Modi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published
COVID-19: PM Modi praises armed forces for conducting rescue operations [Video]

COVID-19: PM Modi praises armed forces for conducting rescue operations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Longewala post in Jaisalmer on Diwali, praised armed forces and highlighted the active participation of Air Force and Navy in rescuing stranded people in other countries amid COVID. "While the Indian Armed Forces are capable of dealing with the enemies, they're at the forefront to help people during disasters. The role played by Air Force and Navy in rescuing people who were stranded in other countries due to COVID is praiseworthy," said PM Modi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Navy’s focus is on maritime domain awareness in Indian Ocean’: ENC chief [Video]

‘Navy’s focus is on maritime domain awareness in Indian Ocean’: ENC chief

Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral AK Jain said that the focus of the Indian Navy is on maritime domain awareness considering the security threat in the Indian..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:14Published
Veteran runs with stars and stripes to honor American heroes [Video]

Veteran runs with stars and stripes to honor American heroes

Veteran, Mike Murphy has always been into fitness, but over the past few years, he's been running for a different cause. Murphy is an honor flag runner. His mission is to run in a multitude of..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 04:18Published
'Armed Forces Flag Day' to be celebrated throughout Dec: Rajnath Singh [Video]

'Armed Forces Flag Day' to be celebrated throughout Dec: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on December 02 informed that centre and states along with Sainik Board will celebrate 'Armed Forces Flag Day' throughout December. "It's our national responsibility to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:42Published

Related news from verified sources

PM Modi pays tribute to armed forces, families on Armed Forces Flag Day

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day and expressed gratitude to the armed...
IndiaTimes

Armed Forces Flag Day 2020: Know the importance, history of the day

 The day is celebrated since 1949 across the country to honour the martyrs and the men in uniform who valiantly fought and continue to fight on our borders to...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes