Dilli Chalo | BSP extends support to ‘Bharat Bandh’ call by farmers

Hindu Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on December 7 extended support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by protesting farmers, with party chief Mayawati appealing
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Congress wholeheartedly support 'Bharat Bandh' initiated by farmers: Surjewala

Congress wholeheartedly support 'Bharat Bandh' initiated by farmers: Surjewala 01:38

 Ahead of Bharat Bandh on December 08, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that the party wholeheartedly support the Bharat Bandh call given by farmers and stands united with farmers and their struggles. He said, "Congress stands united with farmers and their struggles. We'll wholeheartedly support...

