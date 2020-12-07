Dilli Chalo | BSP extends support to ‘Bharat Bandh’ call by farmers

Ahead of Bharat Bandh on December 08, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that the party wholeheartedly support the Bharat Bandh call given by farmers and stands united with farmers and their struggles. He said, "Congress stands united with farmers and their struggles. We'll wholeheartedly support...
While addressing a press conference at Delhi-Haryana Border, farmer leader Baldev Singh on November 06 appealed everyone to participate in 'Bharat Bandh' on 8th December. He said, "I appeal to all to..