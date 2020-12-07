Police deployment outside Akhilesh Yadav's residence in Lucknow leads to protests, arrests of SP leaders
Monday, 7 December 2020 () Police laid a siege outside the residence of Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav and the party office in Lucknow on Monday morning leading to statewide protests by party workers and arrest of SP leaders in Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad and Kannauj. Akhilesh was to leave for Kannauj on Monday morning to flag off a Kisan Yatra in support of the protesting farmers.
