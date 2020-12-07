Police deployment outside Akhilesh Yadav's residence in Lucknow leads to protests, arrests of SP leaders

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UK police arrest 60 in anti-lockdown protests



Police in London said on Saturday that they had made over 60 arrests and expected that figure to rise, as they tried to break up anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protests. Edward Baran reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08 Published 1 week ago ‘Punjab farmers protesting’, says Haryana CM; SP chief’s jibe over ‘injustice’



Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that farmers from his state did not participate in the 'Dilli Chalo' protest march against the Centre's farm laws, adding the ongoing.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:15 Published 1 week ago BJP's actions against protesting farmers unprecedented: Akhilesh Yadav



Amid farmers protest in India against new agriculture laws, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav on November 28 said that treating farmers with such dereliction has never been done by any party except.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 1 week ago