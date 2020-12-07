Global  
 

Modi to deliver inaugural address at India Mobile Congress on Tuesday

IndiaTimes Monday, 7 December 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually deliver the inaugural address at the country's telecom industry event, India Mobile Congress, on Tuesday, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said on Monday.
