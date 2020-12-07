Modi to deliver inaugural address at India Mobile Congress on Tuesday

Infra projects used to drag for years due to lack of funds: PM Modi at Agra Metro event



My government is focused on starting new projects as well as arranging funds for it, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi after inaugurating the construction work of Agra Metro Project on December 07. He said, "A big problem with infrastructure development in the country was that projects were announced but not much attention was paid on arrangement of funds. Hence, projects kept dragging for years. My govt focused on starting new projects as well as arranging funds for them." Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath and state Governor Anandiben Patel also joined the programme. Agra Metro project is worth over Rs 8000 crore.

