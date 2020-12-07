Modi to deliver inaugural address at India Mobile Congress on Tuesday
Monday, 7 December 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually deliver the inaugural address at the country's telecom industry event, India Mobile Congress, on Tuesday, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at IIT 2020 Global Summit via video conference on December 04. Prime Minister said that post COVID-19 era will be about re-learning, re-thinking and re-innovating. "India is witnessing a sea change in the way it works. Things we thought could...
My government is focused on starting new projects as well as arranging funds for it, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi after inaugurating the construction work of Agra Metro Project on December 07. He said, "A big problem with infrastructure development in the country was that projects were announced but not much attention was paid on arrangement of funds. Hence, projects kept dragging for years. My govt focused on starting new projects as well as arranging funds for them." Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath and state Governor Anandiben Patel also joined the programme. Agra Metro project is worth over Rs 8000 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the construction work of Agra Metro Project on December 07. The event was organised through video conferencing. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath and state Governor Anandiben Patel also joined the programme. Agra Metro project is worth over Rs 8000 crore.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman countered criticism that the government's stimulus package - announced in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic - didn't have enough measures for the middle class...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:23Published
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commented on the protests by farmers against 3 recent agricultural reforms. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the minister..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:16Published