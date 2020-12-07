Global  
 

Veteran Marathi and Hindi actor Ravi Patwardhan passes away at 84 after suffering a heart attack

Bollywood Life Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Ravi Patwardhan rose to prominence with the Marathi entertainment industry following his role in the superhit TV show, Aggabai Sasubai. In Bollywood, he was best known for his parts in films like the 1988 Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit starrer, Tezaab, as also the 1986 Nana Patekar starrer, Ankush.
