Navy recovers body of missing MiG-29K pilot

Mid-Day Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The Indian Navy has recovered the body of the missing MiG-29K pilot Commander Nishant Singh on the seabed at a depth of 70 metres.

According to Indian Navy officials, the body of the missing MiG-29K pilot Commander Nishant Singh was recovered on the seabed 70 metres below the surface. It was found 30 miles off the Goa coast...
