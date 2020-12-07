Navy recovers body of missing MiG-29K pilot Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

The Indian Navy has recovered the body of the missing MiG-29K pilot Commander Nishant Singh on the seabed at a depth of 70 metres.



According to Indian Navy officials, the body of the missing MiG-29K pilot Commander Nishant Singh was recovered on the seabed 70 metres below the surface. It was found 30 miles off the Goa coast... 👓 View full article

