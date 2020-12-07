Global  
 

Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use authorisation for indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin

Monday, 7 December 2020
After Pfizer and Serum Institute, Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech on Monday applied to the central drug regulator seeking emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, official sources said.
