One dead as BJP workers clash with police in Bengal, party calls north Bengal bandh on Tuesday

A few people were injured and some houses were ransacked in a clash between TMC and BJP supporters in West Bengal's Paschim Barddhaman district on Saturday, police said. Both sides hurled bombs at each other and a police contingent has been sent to the spot to bring the situation under control, a...
Police used tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse the BJP Yuva Morcha workers in West Bengal's Siliguri on December 07. They were protesting against the state government over the law and order situation at Tinbatti area. BJP's Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya said, "Democracy is being murdered in the West Bengal".
A Bharat Bandh has been called on Tuesday by farmers who have been protesting against the Modi government’s farm laws. Farmer union have decided that their Bandh will resume from 11 am and last till 3 pm so as to not cause any inconvenience to office goers and the common man. Medical services like an ambulance or even weddings vehicles will be allowed. Meanwhile, the Delhi police have said that they will act against anyone found to be forcibly shutting down shops during the bandh. Delhi police PRO said that all arrangements have been made by the police and they will ensure that the common man is not troubled. The Trinamool Congress has said that while they support the cause of the farmers, they will not allow a strike in the states as that goes against the party’s ideology. The Bharat Bandh comes a day before their scheduled talks with government. Watch the full video for all the details,
Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Hyderabad said that government is with farmers and will resolve their issues. "Government stands with the farmers. It will clarify their doubts and resolve their issues. We won't spare those elements, who may try to create chaos in the country under the cover of farmers' protest," said Madhya Pradesh CM.
Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister and BJP leader Kamal Patel lashed at the awardees for returning their awards as 'Delhi Chalo' protest continues. "Awards were returned earlier also. How have they got the awards? 'Bharat mata ko gali do', 'desh ke tukde karo' get the awards. These so-called awardees and intellectuals are not patriots," said Kamal Patel.
Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal reached Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial near Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) on December 07. He met protesting farmers, and inspected arrangements made for them...
West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called a 12-hour 'bandh' in Cooch Behar on November 19 after a party worker was allegedly beaten to death. The 'Bandh' is being observed to protest against..