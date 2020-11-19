Global  
 

One dead as BJP workers clash with police in Bengal, party calls north Bengal bandh on Tuesday

IndiaTimes Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: West Bengal: TMC, BJP workers clash in Asansol; vehicles burnt, bombs hurled

West Bengal: TMC, BJP workers clash in Asansol; vehicles burnt, bombs hurled 01:25

 A few people were injured and some houses were ransacked in a clash between TMC and BJP supporters in West Bengal's Paschim Barddhaman district on Saturday, police said. Both sides hurled bombs at each other and a police contingent has been sent to the spot to bring the situation under control, a...

West Bengal West Bengal State in Eastern India

Police fire tear gas shells to disperse BJP workers protesting against WB's govt in Siliguri [Video]

Police fire tear gas shells to disperse BJP workers protesting against WB's govt in Siliguri

Police used tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse the BJP Yuva Morcha workers in West Bengal's Siliguri on December 07. They were protesting against the state government over the law and order situation at Tinbatti area. BJP's Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya said, "Democracy is being murdered in the West Bengal".

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:17Published
Bharat Bandh: TMC says no strike in Bengal; Delhi Police warns l Key details [Video]

Bharat Bandh: TMC says no strike in Bengal; Delhi Police warns l Key details

A Bharat Bandh has been called on Tuesday by farmers who have been protesting against the Modi government’s farm laws. Farmer union have decided that their Bandh will resume from 11 am and last till 3 pm so as to not cause any inconvenience to office goers and the common man. Medical services like an ambulance or even weddings vehicles will be allowed. Meanwhile, the Delhi police have said that they will act against anyone found to be forcibly shutting down shops during the bandh. Delhi police PRO said that all arrangements have been made by the police and they will ensure that the common man is not troubled. The Trinamool Congress has said that while they support the cause of the farmers, they will not allow a strike in the states as that goes against the party’s ideology. The Bharat Bandh comes a day before their scheduled talks with government. Watch the full video for all the details,

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:56Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Govt stands with farmers, will resolve their issues: CM Shivraj [Video]

Govt stands with farmers, will resolve their issues: CM Shivraj

Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Hyderabad said that government is with farmers and will resolve their issues. "Government stands with the farmers. It will clarify their doubts and resolve their issues. We won't spare those elements, who may try to create chaos in the country under the cover of farmers' protest," said Madhya Pradesh CM.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published
'These so-called awardees are not patriots': MP Agriculture Minister [Video]

'These so-called awardees are not patriots': MP Agriculture Minister

Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister and BJP leader Kamal Patel lashed at the awardees for returning their awards as 'Delhi Chalo' protest continues. "Awards were returned earlier also. How have they got the awards? 'Bharat mata ko gali do', 'desh ke tukde karo' get the awards. These so-called awardees and intellectuals are not patriots," said Kamal Patel.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published

