Covid-19: Day after Serum Institute of India, Bharat Bio seeks emergency nod for vaccine

Anil Vij tests Covid positive, was given trial dose of Covaxin last month



Haryana health minister Anil Vij tested positive for Covid-19. Vij has been admitted to Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. Vij tweeted, “I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona.” The minister was administered a dose of Covaxin last month as part of the third phase of the trial. He volunteered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin. Covaxin is being indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech with ICMR. Bharat Biotech said phase 3 trials would involve a total of 26,000 people. Watch the full video for more.

