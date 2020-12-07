Covid-19: Day after Serum Institute of India, Bharat Bio seeks emergency nod for vaccine
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech filed an application seeking emergency use authorisation for Covaxin on Monday, becoming the third company to seek such regulatory approval in India after Pfizer and Serum Institute of India (SII).
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
