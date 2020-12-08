Mumbai: Work starts on historical 'I Mile' marker in Kalbadevi Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

It is milestone, rilestone to smilestone for Kalbadevi locals, as work starts on the historical 'I Mile' marker in the area. This British-era milestone is located at the foot of Kanta Terrace building, opposite Mao restaurant near Metro cinemas in South Mumbai.



On Sunday morning, the landlord of four-storey Kanta Terrace,... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

