PM Modi to address India Mobile Congress 2020 virtually today
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the virtual India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 on Tuesday. IMC 2020 is being organised by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). It will be held from December 8-10, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on December 07 said that opposition parties are doing petty politics in the name of farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that MSP will continue. "Opposition parties are doing petty politics in the name of farmers, it's condemnable. Public and farmers should understand that there is no harm in implementing the laws that have been enacted for the progress of farmers. PM has assured that MSP will continue," said CM Khattar.
Bharatiya Kisan Union's Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on December 07 informed that the Bharat Bandh called by the protesting farmers on December 08 will take place from 11 am to 3 pm, adding that it's a "symbolic protest" to register grieving farmers' opposition about some policies of the central government. "Our protest is peaceful and we will continue that way. Tomorrow's BharatBandh is from 11 am to 3 pm. It is a symbolic protest to register our opposition. It is to show that we don't support some of the policies of the Government of India," Tikait told ANI. Tikait further said the farmer unions don't want to cause any trouble to the common man, and all the emergency services and even weddings will go on as usual. "We don't want to cause problems for common man. Therefore, we will begin at 11 am, so that they could leave for office on time. Work hours in offices will end by 3 pm. Services such as ambulance, even weddings, can go on as usual. People can show their card and leave," Tikait explained the details of the Bharat Bandh. Meanwhile, 'Delhi Chalo' protest has entered day 12 today with agitating farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, staying put at their protesting sites which include Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana), Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP), Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana) and Burari ground in the national capital. Farmers want the government to repeal the three new farm laws which they said will lead to collapse of government-controlled APMC markets, and the inevitable takeover of agriculture sector by big private corporates. Five rounds of meetings between farmer leaders and government have failed to produce any result with another one scheduled for December 09.
As border tension with China stretches on, the Government of India announced its decision to dedicate the month of December to the country's armed forces. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made the announcement while speaking on the Armed Forces Flag Day, which is observed on December 7 every year. Singh said that via Sainik Boards, the Centre, states and Union Territories will observe December as a 'month of pride'. Watch the full video for more.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued an appeal to farmers protesting in and near the national capital. He said that the Government of India is ready for talks with the agriculture minister having sent an invitation for December 3. Shah said that if farmers want talks earlier, they must shift from the Burari ground they are camping on currently, to one specified by Delhi Police. Farmers have converged on the national capital from some neighbouring states to protest against 3 recent farm reform laws. They fear that the legislation is a precursor to scrapping of the minimum support price regime. The government has dismissed the concerns, stating that the laws aim to liberate farmers from middlemen and mandis. Watch the full video for more.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman countered criticism that the government's stimulus package - announced in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic - didn't have enough measures for the middle class...
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commented on the debate sparked by a report of an Internal Working Group of the Reserve Bank of India. The IWG's favourable view on corporates owning banks has..
