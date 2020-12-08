Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bharat Bandh in Mumbai: Latest updates from the city

Mid-Day Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Farmers protesting against the Centre's agricultural sector laws have called a "Bharat Bandh" today after several rounds of talks with the government over the new farm laws remained inconclusive.

On Friday, the farmer unions decided to intensify their agitation against the farm laws calling for 'Bharat Bandh' on 8 December...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Kejriwal meets protesting farmers; Akhilesh’s ‘Kisan Yatra’ foiled l Updates

Kejriwal meets protesting farmers; Akhilesh’s ‘Kisan Yatra’ foiled l Updates 01:50

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met farmers who have been protesting at the Singhu border and took stock of the preparations made for them. This comes a day ahead of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers. AAP has supported the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers. Meanwhile, traffic was...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Delhi's Azadpur Mandi to remain shut tomorrow in support of 'Bharat Bandh' [Video]

Delhi's Azadpur Mandi to remain shut tomorrow in support of 'Bharat Bandh'

Delhi's Azadpur Mandi and all other mandis in the city will remain closed on December 08 in support of 'Bharat Bandh' call made by farmers, as informed by Chairman of Azadpur Mandi. Five rounds of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published
'Farmers' demands valid': Kejriwal visits Singhu border day ahead of Bharat Bandh [Video]

'Farmers' demands valid': Kejriwal visits Singhu border day ahead of Bharat Bandh

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Singhu border and said that Aam Aadmi Party has always stood by the farmers. Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the Centre's new farm..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:14Published