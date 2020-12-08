Devoleena Bhattacharjee exposes late Divya Bhatnagar's husband; says, 'Teri zindagi ab jail mein hi sadegi' — watch video Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to her Instagram handle to expose the lies of late actress Divya Bhatnagar's husband, Gagan Gabru. She has openly threatened him and vowed to expose his real face. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

