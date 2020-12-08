Global  
 

Cracks in opposition unity, Mamata Banerjee not to support bandh

Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee has extended her support to Tuesday’s all-India bandh called by farmers’ unions even though her government is opposed to strikes. “I give full support to the bandh call as party chief though my government doesn’t support bandhs because daily labourers are hit hard by shutdowns,” the chief minister said at a rally in Midnapore on Monday.
