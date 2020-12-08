Cracks in opposition unity, Mamata Banerjee not to support bandh
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee has extended her support to Tuesday’s all-India bandh called by farmers’ unions even though her government is opposed to strikes. “I give full support to the bandh call as party chief though my government doesn’t support bandhs because daily labourers are hit hard by shutdowns,” the chief minister said at a rally in Midnapore on Monday.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on December 06 urged Aam Aadmi Party's officials and workers to show their support to farmers-led Bharat Bandh on December 8. He said, "Aam Aadmi Party's convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has urged party officials and workers to support farmers-led Bharat...
Bharatiya Kisan Union's Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on December 07 informed that the Bharat Bandh called by the protesting farmers on December 08 will take place from 11 am to 3 pm, adding that it's a..