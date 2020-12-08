Bharat Bandh today: APMCs remain shut in many parts of Maharashtra
Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) remained closed in many parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday in support of the Bharat Bandh called by agitating farmer unions to press for repeal of the Centre's agri laws.
