Bharat Bandh today: APMCs remain shut in many parts of Maharashtra

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) remained closed in many parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday in support of the Bharat Bandh called by agitating farmer unions to press for repeal of the Centre's agri laws.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Bharat Bandh: Farmer union stages 'rail roko' protest in Buldhana

Bharat Bandh: Farmer union stages 'rail roko' protest in Buldhana 01:21

 'Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana' staged 'Bharat Bandh Rail Roko' protest and also briefly stopped a train in Malkapur of Buldhana in Maharashtra on December 08. They were later removed from the tracks by police and also got detained. Farmer unions have called for 'Bharat Bandh today', over Centre's...

