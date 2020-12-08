Global  
 

Bharat Bandh today: Anna Hazare on fast to support farmers

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
In a recorded message, Hazare appreciated farmers' protests at the borders of Delhi saying no violence has taken place in the last 10 days of the agitation.
News video: Protesting farmers call for Bharat Bandh; 5th round of talks today

Protesting farmers call for Bharat Bandh; 5th round of talks today 02:31

 Protesting farmers announced a nationwide strike on December 8. They said they said they will block all toll plazas and roads leading to Delhi. General Secretary of BKU-Lakhowal, HS Lakhowal said, “In the 4th round of talks with the Centre, we made it clear that the farm laws should be revoked...

Dense smog envelopes Delhi [Video]

Dense smog envelopes Delhi

Dense layer of smog enveloped GT Karnal Road in morning hours of December 8. Vehicles were seen moving slowly due to low visibility. Mercury will dip as low as 11 degree Celsius in national capital.

Bharat bandh: Azadpur, among other Delhi mandis closed in support

 "Our protest is peaceful and we'll continue that way. Bharat bandh is a symbolic protest to register our opposition. It is to show that we don't support some of..
'Bharat Bandh' will be from 11am to 3pm on Dec 08: Farmer leader [Video]

'Bharat Bandh' will be from 11am to 3pm on Dec 08: Farmer leader

Bharatiya Kisan Union's Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on December 07 informed that the Bharat Bandh called by the protesting farmers on December 08 will take place from 11 am to 3 pm, adding that it's a..

Kejriwal meets protesting farmers; Akhilesh’s ‘Kisan Yatra’ foiled l Updates [Video]

Kejriwal meets protesting farmers; Akhilesh’s ‘Kisan Yatra’ foiled l Updates

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met farmers who have been protesting at the Singhu border and took stock of the preparations made for them. This comes a day ahead of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called..

CM Kejriwal reiterates AAP's support to farmers at Singhu border [Video]

CM Kejriwal reiterates AAP's support to farmers at Singhu border

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal reached Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial near Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) on December 07. He met protesting farmers, and inspected arrangements made for them...

Bharat Bandh latest updates: These roads will be closed today, check alternate routes

 Both Delhi and Haryana Police have issued advisories for people who are planning to commute to or from the national capital region.
DNA

Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates: Heavy security at Delhi borders; farmers call for peaceful protests
Indian Express