Bharat Bandh today: Anna Hazare on fast to support farmers
In a recorded message, Hazare appreciated farmers' protests at the borders of Delhi saying no violence has taken place in the last 10 days of the agitation.
Anna Hazare Indian activist
Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital
Bharat Bandh: Delhi, Haryana police issue traffic advisory; roads to avoid todayIn view of the call for nation-wide 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday given by various farmers' organizations protesting the Centre's new farm laws, Delhi and Haryana..
IndiaTimes
Bharat bandh: Azadpur, among other Delhi mandis closed in support"Our protest is peaceful and we'll continue that way. Bharat bandh is a symbolic protest to register our opposition. It is to show that we don't support some of..
IndiaTimes
