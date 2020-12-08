CM Arvind Kejriwal placed under house arrest by Delhi police: AAP
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () The official Twitter account of Aam Admi Party On Tuesday morning informed that Delhi CM Arvinf Kejriwal has been kept under house arrest by Delhi police ever since he visited Singhu border and that no one is permitted to enter or leave his residence.
Arvind Kejriwal had visited Delhi-Haryana Singhu border on Monday where...
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met farmers who have been protesting at the Singhu border and took stock of the preparations made for them. This comes a day ahead of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers. AAP has supported the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers. Meanwhile, traffic was...
