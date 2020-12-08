Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CM Arvind Kejriwal placed under house arrest by Delhi police: AAP

Mid-Day Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The official Twitter account of Aam Admi Party On Tuesday morning informed that Delhi CM Arvinf Kejriwal has been kept under house arrest by Delhi police ever since he visited Singhu border and that no one is permitted to enter or leave his residence.

Arvind Kejriwal had visited Delhi-Haryana Singhu border on Monday where...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Kejriwal meets protesting farmers; Akhilesh’s ‘Kisan Yatra’ foiled l Updates

Kejriwal meets protesting farmers; Akhilesh’s ‘Kisan Yatra’ foiled l Updates 01:50

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met farmers who have been protesting at the Singhu border and took stock of the preparations made for them. This comes a day ahead of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers. AAP has supported the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers. Meanwhile, traffic was...

Related news from verified sources

Arvind Kejriwal under 'house-arrest' in Delhi: AAP

 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has accused the Delhi Police of putting Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest. However, Delhi...
IndiaTimes

CM Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest by Delhi Police post-Singhu visit, alleges AAP

 The Delhi Police has rejected the allegations. “It is a general deployment to avoid any clash between AAP and any other party. CM has not been put under house...
Zee News