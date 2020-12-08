Bharat Bandh: Anna Hazare on fast to support farmers

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Farmers agitation: 'Returning awards is only for advertisement', says MoS Reddy



Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 07, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy spoke on 'Bharat Bandh' and issue of 'award wapsi'. Reddy said, "No award has been.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19 Published 10 hours ago Delegation of 20 farmers meets Agriculture Minister Tomar



A delegation of 20 farmers mainly from Haryana met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on December 07 to lend support to the farm laws. Farmers' unions have called 'Bharat Bandh' on.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published 12 hours ago Delhi's Azadpur Mandi to remain shut tomorrow in support of 'Bharat Bandh'



Delhi's Azadpur Mandi and all other mandis in the city will remain closed on December 08 in support of 'Bharat Bandh' call made by farmers, as informed by Chairman of Azadpur Mandi. Five rounds of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32 Published 13 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Bharat Bandh today: Anna Hazare on fast to support farmers In a recorded message, Hazare appreciated farmers' protests at the borders of Delhi saying no violence has taken place in the last 10 days of the agitation.

IndiaTimes




