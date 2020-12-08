Global  
 

Bharat Bandh: Anna Hazare on fast to support farmers

Mid-Day Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Social activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday sat on a day-long hunger strike to support agitating farmers who have called Bharat Bandh demanding repeal of the Centre's agri laws. Hazare also said the agitation should spread across the country so that the government comes under pressure to act in the interests of cultivators. In a...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
Congress decides to support Bharat Bandh on Dec 8

Congress decides to support Bharat Bandh on Dec 8

 Speaking on the on-going farmers' protest against new farm laws, Congress party has decided to support the Bharat Bandh on December 08, informed party's National Spokesperson Pawan Khera in Delhi on December 06. He said, "Congress has decided to support the Bharat Bandh on December 8. We will be...

 In a recorded message, Hazare appreciated farmers' protests at the borders of Delhi saying no violence has taken place in the last 10 days of the agitation.
