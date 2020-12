Moderate fog envelops Delhi, visibility affected, minimum temp falls below 10 degree Celcius Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The Safdarjung and Palam weather stations recorded a visibility of 300 metres due to moderate fog at 8:30 am, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. 👓 View full article

