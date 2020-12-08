Supreme Court stays contempt notice against Maharashtra Governor in bungalow rent case

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources If farmers want, I'm ready to appear for free in courts: SC Bar Association President



Advocate and president of Supreme Court Bar Association Dushyant Dave on December 04 assured the farmer unions to support them legally free of cost. "If they (farmers) want to fight any case in High.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:00 Published 3 days ago Sen. Cruz Urges U.S. Supreme Court To Hear Emergency Appeal On Pennsylvania Election Challenge



Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, publicly urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to hear the expedited appeal of a case challenging the election results in Pennsylvania, saying the matter "raises serious legal.. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:57 Published 6 days ago Bar Council condemns 3 farm laws, will write to PM Modi to repeal them: HS Phoolka



Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 02, Senior Advocate of Supreme Court (SC), HS Phoolka spoke on farmers' protest. Phoolka said, "Bar Council condemned the three farm laws and will.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:43 Published 6 days ago