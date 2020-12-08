Supreme Court stays contempt notice against Maharashtra Governor in bungalow rent case
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed a contempt of court notice issued by the Uttarakhand High Court to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for not paying market rent for a government bungalow allocated to him in his native state.
A bench comprising Justices RF Nariman, KM Joseph and Krishna Murari issued notice to the...
